Titans add four on defense

The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with four players Thursday adding DL Woodrow Hamilton, DL Bruce Hector, LB BJ Bello and DB Chris Jones.

Hamilton (6-3, 315) has seven games of NFL experience with the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. Last season, he played five games for the Panthers and totaled three tackles.

Hector (6-2, 296) entered the NFL in 2018 as undrafted college free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles. In two seasons (2018-19) with the Eagles, he tallied two tackles and half a sack in 11 games.

Bellow (6-3, 229) brings 33 games of NFL experience with Cleveland, Philadelphia, the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers and has recorded 20 career tackles.

Jones (6-0, 200) has 22 games of NFL experience with the Arizona, Detroit and Minnesota. For his career, he has totaled 41 tackles. In 2020, he played one game for the Lions and eight games for the Vikings.