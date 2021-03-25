Rocco Grimaldi scores 4 times in 7-1 Predators rout

Nashville Predators right wing Rocco Grimaldi (23) is congratulated by teammates after the Predators’ 7-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings in an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Grimaldi scored four goals in the game. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Rocco Grimaldi scored four goals to tie a team record and lead the Nashville Predators over the Detroit Red Wings 7-1.

Eeli Tolvanen, Mikael Granlund and Mathieu Olivier also scored, and Juuse Saros made 20 saves as the surging Predators won for the fifth time in six games.

Erik Haula and Roman Josi each had a pair of assists. Bobby Ryan had the lone goal for Detroit, which has lost three straight.

Grimaldi opened the scoring at 5:34 of a four-goal first period for the Predators. It was his first goal since Feb. 13.

He capped his career night by converting a breakaway at 17:29 of the third. The four goals equaled a Predators record set by Eric Nystrom.

“When you go 15 games in a row without a point sometimes you forget what to do after you score a goal’ Grimaldi said, “So, it was an interesting first period, the game in genreral, but the first period for sure, it was a whirlwind.”

With the win the Preds moved within 4 points of the last playoff spot in the Central Division.