Nashville makes July 4th event a 2-day affair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Downtown Nashville is gearing up for one of the biggest Independence Day celebrations in the country with the annual Let Freedom Sing event.

In pure Music City fashion, the city kicking the party off early with what’s being dubbed “Start with a Kick & End with a Bang.”

The city is offering a number of free activities from bounce houses to concerts.

The goal is to keep the two days of festivities from feeling too crowded and also to get folks to town earlier, and city leaders say it worked.

“We are the Mathew family we came from a suburb outside of Chicago called Arlington Heights,” Nirupa Mathew told News 2. “We’ve never been to Nashville and we wanted to come down for the Fourth, so we decided to come down and explore the city a little bit.”

Those like the Mathews who made the trip this week get to take advantage of everything from free activities and bounce houses in the middle of Hall of Fame Park to a free concert at Ascend Amphitheater — all leading up to the excitement of the semifinal of the Gold Cup tournament at Nissan Stadium.

“The soccer game gave us the opportunity to really promote a longer weekend. It was a great way to just package it all together and having a Gold Cup, you know this game, especially with the US men, is going to be great for us,” explained Deana Ivey Executive VP with the Nashville Convention Visitors Corp. “Tickets are still available, we want a lot of people to come. It helps us with our chances for a World Cup as one of the host cities when they start awarding, so the more that we show that Nashville loves soccer, because we do, the better it is for the city.”

She says having a soccer game in Music City on the eve of one of the biggest celebrations of America’s Independence Day is a win for all.

“There’s no doubt that the feeling around the city is very much about community, is very much around sports and, of course, music,” Jason Roberts Director of Development for CONCACAF told News 2. “Of course people are coming here for a variety of reasons, including the hospitality from the people. So I think that — added to what we think is the greatest game in the world in soccer, I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for Nashville to have an MLS franchise to be proud of.”

American Idol runner up Alejandro Aranda headlined the free concert at Ascend at 6:15 p.m. leading up to the Gold Cup Semifinal soccer match at 8 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.