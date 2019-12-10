Flight training suspended for Saudi students following fatal shooting

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2016 file photo shows the entrance to the Naval Air Base Station in Pensacola, Fla. The US Navy is confirming that an active shooter and one other person are dead after gunfire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. Area hospital representatives tell The Associated Press that at least 11 people were hospitalized. The base remains locked down amid a huge law enforcement response. (AP Photo/Melissa Nelson, File)

WASHINGTON (AP)– The U.S. Navy says flight training has been suspended for more than 300 Saudi Arabian students at three bases in Florida in the wake of the deadly shooting by a Saudi Air Force officer on Friday.

Navy Commander Clay Doss says classroom training is starting this week, and flight training for other students will resume.

He says it’s not clear how long the flight stand-down for the Saudi students will continue.

A Saudi student shot and killed three military members and injured eight others at a Pensacola naval base.