Corey Davis healthy & ready for contract year

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Corey Davis #84 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The spotlight has been on Corey Davis ever since he entered the NFL with the Titans and that is not changing in 2020.

Davis has put up reasonable numbers his first three seasons with 1,867 yards and 6 TD’s but he has not lived up to being the 5th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Does he make the Titans a better team? Certainly, but his numbers could not support the Titans picking up his 5th year option in May turning this into a contract year for Davis.

He addressed that uncomfortable conversation with general manager Jon Robinson for the first time Tuesday, “He told me what they were going to do, and what direction they were going to go in, and now I just took it as it was handled, like a professional, I feel. Now I’m just focused on me and this team. I’m obviously still a Titan for another year. Got a lot to improve on, so I’m just focusing on getting better and doing what I can to help this team out.”

In 2019 Davis put up a modest 43 receptions for 601 yards and 2 TD’s while rookie AJ Brown exploded for over 1000 yards.

What was not know during the season though was Davis fought through a toe injury the entire season.

“I had the surgery this offseason.” Davis said, “Obviously, this is a unique offseason with COVID and everything, and with this injury, with the surgery. I wasn’t able to do the things that I wanted to. But I’m happy we got this thing figured out, got it taken care of, so I can just put it behind me and work on moving forward.”

Davis started training camp on the PUP List but came off of it Monday and practiced the first two days in pads.

He looks healthy, smooth and explosive. He is not using the injury as an excuse but says he is better now and looking forward to the season and playing healthy.

While he is once again the spotlight because of his contract on the field that light is squarly on Brown after he exploded on to the scene last season. Davis knows that can only help him have the best year of his career, “It benefits me a lot, obviously it benefits the team. I’ve just got to go out there and make plays. Whenever my number is called, obviously A.J. (Brown) is going to get a lot of attention with the year he had last year, so whenever my number is called, I got to go make it happen.”

Davis has made plays in his three years, he has also become one of the better blocking receivers in the game, but will that translate to a return to the Titans in 2021 or will the spotlight shine on Davis with a new team?

5th pick of the draft or 5th round pick, it does not matter, he makes the Titans a better team and he, Brown and Adam Humphries give the Titans their best three receivers in over a decade. He was not worth the option price tag but saying “goodbye” should not be an option.