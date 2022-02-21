AMS Certification

If you keep up with News 2’s Weather Authority team, you may have noticed the black and gold “AMS Certified” seal next to their names on-air. What does this seal mean?

It means every meteorologist on the team is certified by the American Meteorological Society (AMS). There is a lot of work that goes into a Meteorologist being AMS certified!

The AMS requires a college degree in atmospheric science or meteorology from an accredited university. The coursework is rigorous, requiring multiple math prerequisites like Calculus, statistics, linear algebra, and even Chemistry! Classes like cloud physics, computer programming, and climatology are also required.

The AMS also requires two years of full-time on-air experience before a meteorologist can apply for the gold standard, the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) seal. They are also required to submit their on-air segment for a peer review by a board of other certified meteorologists. Applicants for the seal also have to take a closed book multiple choice exam to ensure they are knowledgeable about Meteorology.

After Meteorologists are certified, they have to maintain a professional development portfolio, as well as continue to take educational courses to keep their certification up to date.

The Certified Broadcast Meteorologist program was first established on January 1, 2005. News 2’s Davis Nolan was among some of the first Meteorologists in the country to achieve the gold standard.

