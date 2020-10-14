Titans activate Humphries & Batson

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries (10) scores the winning touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 35-32. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Tennessee Titans got two more players off of the Reserve/Covid-List Wednesday bringing back receiver Adam Humphries and Cam Batson.

Batson is a member of the Titans practice squad. Both players went on the list on October 2nd and should be available to play Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Humphries was off to a fast start this season with 15 catches for 136 yards and saw is catches grow each game from 4 to 5 to 6.

The only players from the active roster still on the Reserve/Covid-List are Corey Davis, Khari Blasingame and Jeffery Simmons. Rookie 1st round pick Isaiah Wilson rejoined the Titans roster today after his special exemption from the NFL expired. He technically came off the Covid List on Monday.