Former mayoral candidate attends Trump rally in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Former Nashville mayoral candidate Dr. Carol M. Swain attended President Trump’s rally in Tulsa on Saturday. Swain came in a strong second to former Mayor David Briley in May 2018.

Swain told News 2 she is heading home Sunday and said she enjoyed the event. Swain said everyone in her group was tested for COVID-19.

Face masks were not required at this event, but officials of the Trump campaign said they took temperatures at the door, and provided hand sanitizer and masks for optional use to everyone who entered the BOK Center.

