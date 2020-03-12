2020 Moosic City DairyPure Dash

Purity Dairies will hold its 20th annual Moosic City 5K/10K Dairy Dash, the Regions sponsored “Smitty” 15K along with the Lee Company-sponsored one mile Glenn Wunder “Mighty Mile” on Saturday, April 11.

This year’s Dairy Dash will benefit TN Voices, which provides support and advocacy to children and families in Tennessee who have mental health needs.

REGISTRATION

The entry fees to participate in the Dairy Dash:

Mighty Mile – $20

5K – $45

10K – $50

15K – $55

The entry fees are per individual on race day. Family discounts and early registration are also available. Click here for more information.

PRIZES

The overall 5K, 10K, and 15K male and female finishers will win a one-year supply of Purity ice cream. Cow Bell awards will be given to the top three finishers in the Overall, Masters, and Grand Masters categories as well as the top three finishers in each age group.