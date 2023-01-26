News 2 is partnering with Blood Assurance for the News 2 Gives Back 2 Save a Life Blood Drive to collect blood on Thursday, February 16th. There is a critical need for blood this time of the year so News 2 and Blood Assurance are making it easy for you to give as there will be multiple locations where you can donate.

Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy plans to be one of those donating. “I have been giving blood since I was in high school. It is a very easy way to give back to your community and you really do save lives. I am looking forward to being a part of our News 2 Blood Drive and getting my husband Joe Breezy to join the worthy cause and donate blood for the first time!”

And first-time blood donors like Joe Breezy are welcome!

All people need to do is visit WKRN.com and click on the 2 Save A Life icon to sign up at one of the following locations or visit bloodassurance.org/2savealife.

WKRN News 2

10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

441 Murfreesboro Pike

Nashville, TN 37210

Bellevue:

7108 Highway 70 S Suite D1 Nashville, TN 37221

Clarksville: 1767 Wilma Rudolph Blvd Suite E Clarksville, TN 37040

Columbia:

1412 Trotwood Ave Suite 69 Columbia, TN 38401

Cookeville:

155 W Broad Street Cookeville, TN 38501

Franklin:

600 A Frazier Drive Suite 110 Franklin, TN 37067

Hermitage:

4686 Lebanon Pike Hermitage, TN 37076

Tullahoma:

604 North Jackson St Tullahoma, TN 37388

All individuals who donate at the following blood drives and donor centers on February 16th will receive a free limited-edition t-shirt.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.